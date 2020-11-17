Banco Santander S.A. Sells 24,213 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 88,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,214 shares of company stock valued at $70,239,802. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

