Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,258 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $758.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

