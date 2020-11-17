Bank of America Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $166.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $144.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $261.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.2% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 60.5% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

