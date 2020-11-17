Barclays Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $100.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.56 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $1,094,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,804 shares of company stock valued at $30,104,801 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

