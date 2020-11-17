Barclays Initiates Coverage on ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PROS opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.45.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

