Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$1.30

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:BYL opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Royer acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,900,204.49.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

