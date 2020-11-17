Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.