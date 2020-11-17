Beer Money (BEER) One Day Volume Tops $55,886.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $683,851.85 and $55,886.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00427195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.03 or 0.03032256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

BEER is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.