Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €43.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of DWNI opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €43.93 and its 200-day moving average is €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

