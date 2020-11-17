Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BLI has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

BLI stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,994,000.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

