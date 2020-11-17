Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,651 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $37,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

