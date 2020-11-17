Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

