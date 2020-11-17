BidaskClub Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NICE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $235.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

