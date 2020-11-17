BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $89.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.