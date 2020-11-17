BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.96.

BigCommerce stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $5,883,000.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

