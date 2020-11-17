Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $250.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.74.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.