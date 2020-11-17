Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Biogen were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

BIIB stock opened at $250.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

