Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

BHVN opened at $96.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,260.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,559,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,376,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $365,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $424,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

