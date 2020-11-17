BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $89.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $648.71 million, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

