Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.