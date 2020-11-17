Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $2.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.88.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $1.53 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

