Bitzeny Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $154,082.49 and $12.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00427198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

