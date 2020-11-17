BlackRock Inc. Acquires 958,866 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.10% of Xylem worth $1,530,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 230.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 12.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Xylem by 63.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 102,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,904 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of XYL opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

