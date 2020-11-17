BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,394,785 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of Valero Energy worth $1,502,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.