BlackRock Inc. Buys 503,608 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.31% of Conagra Brands worth $1,274,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

