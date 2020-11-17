BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.42% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $1,284,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

