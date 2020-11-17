BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306,089 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.42% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,299,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

