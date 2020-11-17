BlackRock Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.17% of Black Knight worth $1,253,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,087,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,255,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,255,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KCG started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

