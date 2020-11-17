BlackRock Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $1,279,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 72.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,746,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.06.

SEDG stock opened at $228.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.