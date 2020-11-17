BlackRock Inc. Has $1.31 Billion Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $1,311,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after purchasing an additional 566,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 621.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 312,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after purchasing an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 75.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.