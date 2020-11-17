BlackRock Inc. Has $1.41 Billion Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.34% of W.W. Grainger worth $1,405,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.64.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $414.53 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $414.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

