BlackRock Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Moderna worth $1,431,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,116 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,744. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

