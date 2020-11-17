BlackRock Inc. Has $1.45 Billion Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,363,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.91% of State Street worth $1,445,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

