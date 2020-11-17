BlackRock Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.53% of Paycom Software worth $1,554,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paycom Software by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.60.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $379.33 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $419.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

