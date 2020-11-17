BlackRock Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $1,576,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

