BlackRock Inc. Has $1.62 Billion Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nov 17th, 2020

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,706,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 28.32% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,615,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

