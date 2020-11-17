BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,615,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

NYSE TYL opened at $414.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $429.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

