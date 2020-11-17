BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,177,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,390 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 52.74% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,304,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $463,000.

IOO stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

