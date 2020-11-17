BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.85% of Invitation Homes worth $1,231,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,899,000 after acquiring an additional 212,534 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,588,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after buying an additional 837,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,865,000 after buying an additional 1,179,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

