BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,626,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.73% of Brown & Brown worth $1,250,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE BRO opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.