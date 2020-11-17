BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,305 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.42% of Pool worth $1,265,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,455.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,571 shares of company stock worth $23,178,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $340.80 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $391.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

