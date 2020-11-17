BlackRock Inc. Purchases 48,275 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.02% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,529,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $329.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average of $325.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

