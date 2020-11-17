BlackRock Inc. Purchases 704,907 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.37% of CBRE Group worth $1,319,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

