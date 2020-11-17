BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.10% of NVR worth $1,223,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVR by 1,485.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,318.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,720.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

