BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.99% of Duke Realty worth $1,371,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,792,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 745.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 668,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

