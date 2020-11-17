BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,030,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.73% of Hologic worth $1,331,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hologic by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,760,000 after buying an additional 181,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hologic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

HOLX opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

