BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,320 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,860,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $1,233,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $85,940,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 27.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equifax by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

