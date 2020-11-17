BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,377,796 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,443,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,488,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,162,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

HLT stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.