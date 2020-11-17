BlackRock Inc. Sells 261,066 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,879,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,066 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,479,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

