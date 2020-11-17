BlackRock Inc. Sells 578,407 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,829,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,211,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

